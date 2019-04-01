Ole Gunnar Solskjaer defends United tactics after Van Gaal jibe

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer takes Manchester United back to the scene of his worst result as manager when he visits Wolves on Tuesday, but criticism from Louis van Gaal won't ruffle the Norwegian.

Van Gaal made some critical comments in an interview last week in which he claimed only United's results have improved, rather than the style of play, when Solskjaer's team are compared with the group he inherited from Jose Mourinho.

It was an observation that seemed to be borne out as United laboured to an uninspiring 2-1 win over Watford on Saturday, Solskjaer's 15th victory in 20 games in charge.

But it was also a result that keeps United firmly in contention for a top-four finish, a prospect that looked nearly impossible when Solskjaer took over as caretaker for the sacked Mourinho in December.

And, as he prepared to take United back to the scene of their FA Cup quarter-final defeat to Wolves, Solskjaer was happy to launch an impassioned defence of his team's style of football.

"Louis is entitled to his opinion," he said. "Some games we've pressed really high, won the ball up there and dominated.

"He is probably talking more about the PSG game, which was a game that we had to defend really well in the circumstances and counter attack.

"It's about where you win the ball. You want to defend to win the ball to go forward. You have to win the ball to then attack.

"If you can attack quickly as we did today, then why not? As long as when you win the ball, your intention is to attack.