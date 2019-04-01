Ndwayana defends his SA welterweight title

Tough as teak Mziwoxolo “The General” Ndwayana, the SA welterweight champion, picked himself up from the canvas before he knocked out challenger Odwa Gaxa in the seventh round of their 12-round title fight at the Indoor Sports Centre in Uitenhage on Sunday.

In the first defence of the title he wrestled from Sean Ness in Johannesburg in September, Ndwayana went straight to the challenger from the second round.

He delivered heavy punches to the body and head that the East Londoner took without a flinch after the first round of the duo sizing each other up and fighting behind the jab.

In the third round, Gaxa caught Ndwayana with a right to the jaw and he went down sprawling for a count of eight.

After an exchange of punches, fans were on their feet.

A still-dazed Ndwayana used the parameters of the ring, throwing a stiff jab that Gaxa could not penetrate.

A jab won the fifth round for Ndwayana and in the sixth the same heavy blow thrown with precision put the challenger down. Ndwayana threw a big right to the jaw and Gaxa went down, referee Prince Mbambaza counting him out.

“I had to prove myself. I am The General,” Ndwayana said.

In the main bout of this fight, courtesy of Nelson Mandela Boxing Promoters in conjunction with Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, a vastly experienced Mzwabantu Dabaza of Uitenhage was stopped by two-fight novice Siphenathi Nobanda of East London.

The fight was for Dabaza’s Eastern Cape junior flyweight provincial title.

Because Nobanda was overweight, the title is now vacant.