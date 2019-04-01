Gauteng take home junior title

Gauteng Province Baseball Federation’s under 18 A side ended their tournament in style as they claimed the Section A title at the National Baseball Championships which concluded at Londt Park Sports Grounds on Saturday.

The Gauteng side, taking on Western Cape Baseball Federation, took the match 3-2 in the 10th inning to claim their first title in five years in the age group, head coach Richard Greenslade said earlier on Monday morning.

In a game which ended two all at the end of the ninth inning, the Gauteng side took the lead at the top of the 10th inning, before holding strong in the bottom to prevent the Western Cape side from claiming 2019 championship spoils.

“It was quite a sad victory in a sense, as we had lost a teammate only two weeks prior to the start of the championships, lots of tears were shed, so it was a very emotional win for us,” Greenslade told The Herald.

“We were four-nil down to the Cape Town Baseball Federation in the semi final and came back to win that game to secure our spot in the final against WP, whom we had lost to earlier in the tournament, that was definitely our toughest match in the competition,” he added.