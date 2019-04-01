Fireworks expected in Orlando Pirates versus Mamelodi Sundowns showdown

Monday night's blockbuster showdown between title-chasing hosts Orlando Pirates and premiership leaders Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium is expected to deliver much more than just the three points on the table.

This is one of the most eagerly anticipated matches of the season and Sundowns skipper Hlompho Kekana conceded that the stakes would be high when they tackle the old enemy in their own backyard in Orlando on a night that is expected to deliver fireworks.

“There is more to this game than just the three points on offer and we will have to give a good account of ourselves to be able to get a favourable result‚” he said.

“We know what is ahead of us‚ this is a football match between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

"We know that we are going to the backyard of a powerhouse of South African football but we are going there to give it our all.”

Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane said a few days ago that he would be content with a draw in a game that is often tinged with high emotion.

Kekana echoed Mosimane and said anything but defeat would be acceptable at this crucial stage of the campaign.