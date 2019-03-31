To listen to Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp you would think coaching football was similar to programming a computer.

It has been a criticism of Middendorp that his teams’ football can be mechanical.

But one thing you cannot accuse the often prickly – at times aloof‚ to the point of coming across as arrogant – coach of‚ is not knowing his stuff (for lack of a better word).

Middendorp displayed this week that he knows his stuff on Cape Town City‚ Chiefs’ opponents on Sunday afternoon in a Nedbank Cup quarterfinal at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit (kickoff 3pm).

For Middendorp‚ this is a big game.

The coach has not had enough time to be judged since his arrival in December to replace the muddled Giovanni Solinas – the Fawlty Towers scriptwriters might have had a field day at the dynamics of a German arriving to clean up the mess of an Italian – on his performance.

Nor will he have had even by the end of the season in a month-and-a-half’s time.

So poor were the Chiefs he inherited that the notable tightening Middendorp has managed in a short space will be seen as a sufficient indicator that more can be achieved in the coming season.