Aiden Markram magic leads Titans to One-Day Cup title

A sublime century by Aiden Markram helped the Titans underline their status as the country’s top white-ball franchise after they surged to the Momentum One-Day Cup title with a 135-run victory over the Dolphins in the final at Centurion on Sunday.

The Proteas batsman plundered eight sixes and five fours in a quality innings of 127 from 88 balls as the hosts amassed a record score of 356 for five – the highest total batting first in any day game at SuperSport Park.

The luckless visitors, who were bidding to defend a title they jointly held with the Warriors from last season, could only manage 221 in reply after Dale Steyn bagged three for 36, handing the home side their fourth 50-over crown in six seasons.

For the Dolphins, it was another disappointing end to a final as they were left still searching for an elusive first outright one-day title in the franchise era.

This time their Achilles’ heel was Markram. The 24-year-old recorded his seventh List A ton and his fourth sumptuous performance in five innings after recording blistering scores of 169, 139 and 85 in three of his other outings in the competition.

Before he arrived to bat, however, the batsmen that preceded him did an excellent job in giving the Titans a flying start after they lost the toss and were asked to bat first.

Theunis de Bruyn’s half-century – he scored 72 off 87 balls (4 fours, 2 sixes) – put them on the front foot early. With initial support from Tony de Zorzi (19) and Jonathan Vandiar (30), Mark Boucher’s side cruised to 107 for one by the 22nd over.

After the top three fell, it was the Markram and Dean Elgar (58 off 42 balls, 4 fours, 2 sixes) show as the pair pummelled 142 in just under 15 overs of a strong fourth-wicket stand.

Then came the sting at the death as Markram and Farhaan Behardien (35 not out off 19 balls) added 56 in no time to set a mammoth 357.

The Dolphins suffered an early setback when Vaughn van Jaarsveld (5) was dismissed by Steyn in the third over. Senuran Muthusamy (7) and Sarel Erwee (41) and Khaya Zondo (1) were then taken out by the combination of the veteran fast bowler and Tabraiz Shamsi (2/59), leaving the KwaZulu-Natal side in a fix at 74 for four.

Then came a stand that threatened a twist as Dane Vilas (59 off 56 balls, 5 fours) and Andile Phehlukwayo (43 off 42 balls, 5 fours, 1 six) got some momentum going during a partnership of 92.

Their dismissals effectively ended hope for the Dolphins as the home bowlers ran through the tail, bowling out the away side in 39.4 overs.

