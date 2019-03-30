Van Wyk victorious in Nomads SA Boys Match Play at Humewood

George teenager Ben van Wyk ended Sam Simpson’s dream of the winning the elusive Nomads SA Boys Under-19 Championship double when he fired four superb shots at the first extra hole to capture the Match Play title in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

The pair were tied after a thrilling 36-hole skirmish at Humewood Golf Club and had to return to the first tee to battle it out in sudden-death play-off.

Van Wyk’s 4-iron tee-shot split the fairway, while Simpson’s drive went long left into the rough. The Western Province junior attempted a bump and run, but his effort was deflected by a sprinkler head and his third shot came up well short of the pin.

Van Wyk had 120 metres to the flag and he hit lob-wedge to the heart of the green. He lagged a 40-foot putt to three foot and boxed it for par and the win.

“I’m so excited about this win,” said the 18-year-old Van Wyk. “I’ve lost count of all the close calls on the provincial and the national circuit. I came to Humewood with a simple goal of finishing in the top 10 in the stroke play qualifier.

“I finished seventh and from that moment, I just felt positive. I felt that my time had come.”

Van Wyk mowed down Jaime Lewis from Central Gauteng 7 & 6 to make the top 16. He routed fellow Southern Cape golfer Liam Ross 6 & 5 in the second round, and downed local favourite Malan Potgieter 4 & 3 to reach the semi-final. Another 4 & 3 result against Ryan van Velzen from Ekurhuleni guaranteed his spot in the final.

Simpson, who claim a three-stroke victory in the 72-hole Stroke Play qualifier, knocked out Oliver Goldhill from North West 2 & 1 in the first round and bounced fellow Western Province junior Ayden Senger 2 & 1 to reach the quarter-finals.

He beat Barend Botha from Southern Cape 4 & 3 to make the top four and handed another Western Province South African Under-19 Inter-Provincial team-mate, Tyran Snyders, his walking papers with a 2 & 1 win in the semi-final round.

“Sam is ranked second on the GolfRSA Junior Rankings, so I expected a very tough match,” said Van Wyk. “He is a class act and he never stopped fighting. We had an amazing battle today.