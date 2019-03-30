Teenagers provide glimpse of future at Miami Open

Experience triumphed over youth in the Miami Open semi-finals where a pair of veterans held off talented Canadian teenagers whose time to shine will have to wait.

Denis Shapovalov, 19, and 18-year-old Felix Auger-Aliassime saw their exuberant runs in the tournament halted by their older counterparts but not before showcasing their talent that bodes well for the future.

For Shapovalov, his matchup with 20-times Grand Slam singles champion Federer was something he had long dreamed of.

"It's surreal, being on the court against him," Shapovalov told reporters after losing in straight sets.

"Obviously I wasn't trying to focus on the fact that it's Roger on the other side. I was just trying to play as good as I can, and he did a good job today. I'm just going to try to learn from this and move forward."