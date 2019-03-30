Stormers crash to 12th consecutive defeat in New Zealand

The Stormers crashed to their 12th consecutive defeat in New Zealand when they went down 24-9 to the Blues in Auckland on Saturday.

The loss was the Stormers’ second on their current Australasian tour as the home side earned a try-scoring bonus point when wing Rieko Ioane finished their third try three minutes from the end.

Blues flyhalf Otere Black scored 14 points from a try‚ three conversions and a penalty while flyhalf Jean-Luc du Plessis landed three penalties for the Stormers.

Despite enjoying the bulk of territory and possession the Stormers did little with the ball and several multiple phase attacks ended limply with an error.

That included a try by Josh Stander‚ which was overturned because of a forward pass by Steven Kitshoff in the build-up. It summed up the Stormers’ display.