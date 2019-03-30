Titans captain and Proteas Test opening batsman Dean Elgar is satisfied with the type of form that they take to the Momentum One Day Cup final against the Dolphins at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Sunday.

The Titans convincingly beat the Cobras by five wickets‚ with 65 balls remaining‚ in the first semifinal on Wednesday where fast bowler Junior Dala claimed career-best figures of 6/19 and middle order batsman Farhaan Behardien an unbeaten 75.

Proteas premier fast bowler Dale Steyn also made a good contribution with a return of three wickets for 20 runs in his allotted 10 overs.

“We couldn’t have asked for anything more‚” Elgar said about semifinal performance.

“Dale set the tone in the first over and then Junior was outstanding with his return. The batting was on the disappointing side‚ as it has been many times this season‚ but Behardien and Corbin Bosch batted brilliantly to get us home.

“I think that was the most important thing and now we look forward to Sunday.”

The Dolphins delivered what captain Khaya Zondo termed a “dream performance” in the second semifinal on Thursday where they bowled out the Warriors for just 119 and then crossed the line with more than 30 overs to spare.

“It was a dream performance because usually you get put under pressure with bat or with the ball or in the field‚ but this was just clinical. It was the perfect performance and I couldn’t have asked for anything more‚” Zondo said.

The Dolphins do not have too many good white-ball memories of Centurion from recent seasons‚ including the T20 final in Pretoria two seasons ago‚ but can take some solace from beating the Titans earlier this season.

“To be honest‚ it’s going to be a tough a game. I don’t want to premeditate anything or make too many predictions‚ but I can tell you it’s not going to be easy at all‚” Zondo said.

“The Titans are a fantastic unit and have some really good cricketers in their ranks – history tells us it’s going to be tough.”

Veteran Titans batsman Farhaan Behardien‚ who saved them during the week with his half-century‚ believes victory in the final will go a long way towards easing some of the pain they suffered earlier this year in the Four-Day Domestic Series.

“It’s a massive turnaround for us‚” he said.

“The four-day campaign didn’t go as planned‚ and there was a lot of disruption‚ with a lot of call-ups to the national side‚ and injuries.

“We used over 30 players in that competition. That is not an excuse‚ but we didn’t handle that well.”