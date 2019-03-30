Chippa through to Nedbank Cup semis after penalty shoot-out win over Wits

After a goalfest that ended at 4-4 in 120 thrilling minutes, Chippa United edged Bidvest Wits 5-3 on penalties in Saturday night's Nedbank Cup quarterfinal at Bidvest Stadium.

Two boxers slugging toe to toe would not go down to the canvas as eight goals were scored - six in normal time and two more in extra time - to take the game to the shootout.

Striker Andile Mbenyane put Chippa ahead in the third minute. Gift Motupa in the 20th and Terrence Dzvukamanja two minutes into first-half injury time made it 2-1 to Wits by the break.

Boikanyo Komane equalised from the penalty spot in the 63rd for Chippa after Sifiso Hlanti's handball. Dzvukamanja buried what seemed to be the Johannesburg team's winner in the 81st.

But substitute Ruzaigh Gamildien was having none of that, making it 3-3 with a stunning 90th-minute free-kick. In extra-time, another sub, big striker Rhulani Manzini, made it 4-3 to Chippa in the 96th.

Deon Hotto smashed Wits back to 4-4 in the 108th.

Chippa may be fighting relegation in third-last place in the Absa Premiership. But they showed no intent to save their resources for that battle rather than the cup.

Coach Clinton Larsen had a full-strength line-up out, and the battling Eastern Cape team, neatly organised under the former Manning Rangers winger, fought like warriors to trouble Gavin Hunt's second-placed PSL side.

All Wits' famed structure and work ethic could not see them muscle past Chippa in 120 minutes of play, as the men from the Eastern Cape kept rebounding back like a punching doll.