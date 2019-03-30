Bay's Nozipho Bell ends Unathi Myekeni's featherweight reign

Port Elizabeth’s Nozipho Bell ended Unathi “Showtime” Myekeni’s two-year reign as the WBF featherweight female champion with a unanimous points decision over 10 rounds on Friday night.

This was in the main bout of Showtime Boxing Promotions’ tournament at Nangoza Jebe Hall in Port Elizabeth.

Myekeni – who has previously held the WBF junior featherweight belt – was in the first defence of her title. The boxer from Mdantsane won the featherweight title in September 2017 after defeating Asandiswa Nxokwana on points.

Bell, who is also the reigning South African champion, improved her record to nine wins‚ two losses and a draw while the former champion suffered her fifth defeat in 17 fights.

The fight was a one-sided affair with the aggressive Bell dominating the action from start to finish‚ putting on a master class while out-boxing the courageous Myekeni.

Bell‚ who was coming down in weight after losing on points to Ewa Brodnicka in a bid for the WBO World junior lightweight title in Poland last October‚ delivered the best performance of her career. Myekeni showed tremendous heart by staying in the fight to the end.

Judges Prince Mbambaza‚ Eddie Marshall and Phindile Ngingi all scored it a shutout 100-90 for Bell.

Earlier, Noni “She Bee Stingin” Tenge‚ repeated what the WBF junior middleweight champion did to Mapule “Thunder” Ngubane two years ago‚ defeating her on points but this time over eight rounds.

Melissa “Honey Bee” Miller‚ the pocket-sized boxer from Eldorado Park in the south of Johannesburg‚ chalked up the first defence of her bantamweight belt defeating Thema Zuma from KwaZulu-Natal on points over 10 rounds. Miller won that title in September after defeating Zuma in Sandton.

Razel Mohammed from Port Elizabeth and Nomandithini Ndyambo from East London drew over four rounds. The promoter was Mbali “Don Queen” Zantsi‚ who staged her first boxing tourney at home in Port Elizabeth and was assisted financially by Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality.

The accomplished female promoter – whose hard work and determination in the historically male-dominated sport has won many awards – had been based in Johannesburg for 20 years.

Other results (all four rounds):

Flyweight : Xolani Menze beat Xolisa Williams on points

Junior bantamweight : Yanga Ndoyana beat Phumelela Mayi on points

Junior welterweight : Sivenathi Nolwau beat Luthando Mkwini on points

Middlewieght: Lungelo Dube beat Sinethemba Velleman on points.