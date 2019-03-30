Sport

Arrows shoot down Celtic to advance to Nedbank Cup semi-finals

By Sazi Hadebe - 30 March 2019
Knox Mutizwa of Golden Arrows celebrating with team mates after scoring his second goal during the 2019 Nedbank Cup Quarter Final game between Bloemfontein Celtic and Golden Arrows at Dr Molemela Stadium, Bloemfontein on 30 March 2019.
Image: Frikkie Kapp/BackpagePix

What a yawn! That’s how shameful this Bloemfontein Celtic versus Golden Arrows Nedbank Cup last eight clash was in the entire first 45 minutes before  it transformed into something else in the second half.

The few supporters who cared to kill off their time sitting on the shiny stands at the Dr Molemela Stadium in Free State must have dozed off at some point in the first half, with nothing in particular to enthuse about.

In the end, though, the scrappy affair became very lively in the second half when Golden Arrows striker Knox Mutizwa came off the bench to score a brace to give the Durban a 2-1 victory. 

Arrows took the  lead via Mutizwa in the 70th minute and he came back to settle the matter one minute from time with a great strike through a low free-kick just outside the area.

The Zimbabwean marksman first linked up with his fellow substitute Lerato Lamola to beat Patrick Tignyemb with a delightful strike inside the area.

But  Steve Komphela’s team failed to defend their lead as they allowed Celtic to dominate possession immediately after gaining advantage.

Celtic’s dominance paid off 10 minutes from time, although it was through the mistake  of Arrows goalkeeper, Maximillan Mbaeva that gifted them  their equaliser.

The Namibian gloveman failed to handle Ndumiso Mabena’s fierce shot from the left side of the area and Bongani Sam pounced with a header to give the home team a deserved equaliser.

But just as Celtic were hoping to regroup and take the match to the extra-time, Mutizwa punished them when they committed a foul just outside the area. 

Abafana Bes’thende have now joined National First Division club FC Galaxy in the last four and  should fancy their chances of qualifying for their first ever final in this competition if they are drawn against them in the semis.

