Arrows shoot down Celtic to advance to Nedbank Cup semi-finals

What a yawn! That’s how shameful this Bloemfontein Celtic versus Golden Arrows Nedbank Cup last eight clash was in the entire first 45 minutes before it transformed into something else in the second half.

The few supporters who cared to kill off their time sitting on the shiny stands at the Dr Molemela Stadium in Free State must have dozed off at some point in the first half, with nothing in particular to enthuse about.

In the end, though, the scrappy affair became very lively in the second half when Golden Arrows striker Knox Mutizwa came off the bench to score a brace to give the Durban a 2-1 victory.

Arrows took the lead via Mutizwa in the 70th minute and he came back to settle the matter one minute from time with a great strike through a low free-kick just outside the area.

The Zimbabwean marksman first linked up with his fellow substitute Lerato Lamola to beat Patrick Tignyemb with a delightful strike inside the area.

But Steve Komphela’s team failed to defend their lead as they allowed Celtic to dominate possession immediately after gaining advantage.

Celtic’s dominance paid off 10 minutes from time, although it was through the mistake of Arrows goalkeeper, Maximillan Mbaeva that gifted them their equaliser.

The Namibian gloveman failed to handle Ndumiso Mabena’s fierce shot from the left side of the area and Bongani Sam pounced with a header to give the home team a deserved equaliser.

But just as Celtic were hoping to regroup and take the match to the extra-time, Mutizwa punished them when they committed a foul just outside the area.

Abafana Bes’thende have now joined National First Division club FC Galaxy in the last four and should fancy their chances of qualifying for their first ever final in this competition if they are drawn against them in the semis.