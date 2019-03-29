Ndwayana and Gaxa set for showdown

Fireworks are expected when South African welterweight champion Mziwoxolo Ndwayana puts his title on the line against challenger Odwa Gaxa of East London at the Uitenhage Indoor Sports Centre on Sunday.

This 12-round encounter headlines the Nelson Mandela Bay Boxing Promoters Association seven-bout bill.

It is supported by the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, celebrating the centenary of icons Nelson Mandela and Albertina Sisulu.

Making the first defence of the title he won via a seventhround stoppage over the then defending champion Sean Ness in Johannesburg in September, Makhanda’s Ndwayana is not too concerned about sevenfight novice Gaxa.

With 23 fights, 17 wins, 11 knockouts, four losses and two stalemates, Ndwayana’s handlers believe he will have too much in the tank for his opponent.

“Gaxa is coming to the fight empty-handed and he’s going back home empty-handed.

“We are the national champions. Our main goal is to go international and ultimately fight for the world title.

“We won’t let a novice stand in our way,” the champion’s mentor and father Bulelani Ndwayana said.

He said they had seen Gaxa in action in two of his previous fights and believe he is not a threat.

“In fact, Gaxa is not going to last the distance. Otherwise, he would be badly hurt,” Ndwayana snr said.

However, Kholisile Cengani, who looks after Gaxa’s interests, has other plans.

According to Cengani, Ndwayana would underestimate his knockout specialist charge at his own peril.

Cengani believes Gaxa thrives as an underdog.

“We are going to wrestle the title from Ndwayana and that’s a fact. We want the title, otherwise we would not have signed the contract,” Cengani said.

He said that although Gaxa was also stopped in his two losses, Ndwayana was not in a position to thwart their plans to be the new champions.

“This is the type of fight that boxing fans deserve after a long inactivity here,” Promoters’ Association secretary Sibongile Nkebe said.

“We hope they will come in droves to support what has been very good match-making, featuring experienced local boxers against very good opposition from other areas.”

He said they were also providing an opportunity for the young pugilists of the Bay to open their professional accounts.

In the main supporting bout, Uitenhage’s vastly experienced Mzwabantu Dabaza will have to pull out all the stops in defence of his Eastern Cape Junior Flyweight title against East London challenger and bright prospect Siphenathi Nobandla over 10 rounds.

The other bouts are (local boxers first): Siyabonga Blaauw v Sonwabo Twatwa (Makhanda) in the flyweight division; Lungisa Jikani v Thamsanqa Mgwebi (EL) in the Junior Welterweights (both over six rounds); debutants Darrin Rossouw v Lwandile Madikane (Makhanda) in the welterweights; while Tuvia Wewege will face Terrence Tech (Cape Town) in the cruiserweight division, both over four rounds.

There will be exhibitions from boxing masters like Vuyani Nene and Fundile Ngalo. The first bout starts at 1pm.

Admission is R60 for adults and R30 for children.