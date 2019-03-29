There is plenty of South African interest in the French League Cup final on Saturday night when Lebo Mothiba’s Strasbourg line up against Lebogang Phiri’s Guingamp‚ ensuring one of the Bafana Bafana stars will walk away victorious.

Strasbourg will be favourites based on their form‚ but Guingamp‚ struggling near the foot of the Ligue 1 table‚ have improved in their performance in recent weeks and will see this as an opportunity to build confidence for their relegation fight.

Mothiba’s side can become the second-most successful club in the competition’s history if they win‚ behind only Paris St-Germain‚ as they seek a fourth title‚ with their last success in the 2004-05 season.

Guingamp have never been to the final before‚ but did win the country’s FA Cup as recently as the 2013-14 season.