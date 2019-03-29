Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp is disappointed at the lack of communication he receives from the SA Football Association (Safa) and national team coaches surrounding call-ups for his players.

Middendorp said that Chiefs receive call-up papers from Safa for national duty. However‚ he has expressed concern that no national coach‚ or Safa official‚ contacts him for direct communication of players’ form or match fitness.

“Actually‚ no. I have no line [of communication]. Whenever it is possible I go and watch the national teams‚ like the qualifier between South Africa Under-23 and Angola on Tuesday at Bidvest Stadium‚” Middendorp said.

“I’m there‚ I’m around. I greet the [Safa] president‚ Mr Danny Jordaan. I have a short chat. The national team coaches are all around. And I am not in contact with them‚ or have any communication.