Sibanye extend lead after narrow victory

Sibanye Football Club cemented their place at the summit of the Northern Areas Football Association premier league standings after a 1-0 victory over Fairdene on Sunday.

The newly promoted side extended their winning streak to four games, overcoming fellow chasers Fairdene in a hard-fought victory which sees them increase their lead at the top to three points heading into week five of the league.

Elsewhere, Helenvale moved to within a point of second place after 1-1 draw with Ramblers.

Park United find themselves two points off the top three spots after a 2-0 victory over Glenville on Saturday.

Hotspurs jumped two places into fifth spot, thanks to a thumping 4-0 win over Stardrift on the same day.

At the foot end of the table, Wolves, Shamrocks and Celtic picked up their first points.

Wolves battled hard and were rewarded for their efforts, claiming their first win in a 2-1 triumph over Blackpool.

Shamrocks put up a valiant fight, but could not secure the win as they played out to a 1-1 stalemate against Fairview Rovers.

Celtic remained rooted to the bottom of the table after their third defeat in their opening four games when they went down 3-1 to West Lake.