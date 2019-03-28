After six wins in their seven meetings against the Blues this decade‚ the Stormers are quietly confident they can end an unsightly losing streak in New Zealand when they face the Aucklanders on Saturday.

Stormers coach Robbie Fleck made six changes to the side that narrowly lost 34-28 against the Hurricanes in Wellington last weekend‚ to face the Blues in what could be Fleck’s last game in New Zealand.

The coach is in his final year with the Cape side‚ and unless they have a play-off game in NZ‚ this will be his last match coaching the Stormers in NZ.

Last week’s loss was the Stormers’ 11th straight defeat in NZ– a streak that stretches back almost six years.

Coming close last week has given the Stormers some belief‚ but Fleck still rung the changes for the Blues challenge‚ which sees Sonny Bill Williams return to the bench with veteran Ma’a Nonu retaining his place in the midfield.

Only one of those changes was enforced – lock JD Schickerling as a shoulder injury forcing his return home – although being replaced by Eben Etzebeth doesn’t constitute a step backwards.

Damian Willemse comes in at fullback with Dillyn Leyds moving to wing and SP Marais‚ who missed two tackles that led to tries for Hurricanes wing Wes Goosen last weekend‚ dropping to the bench.

Centre Daniel du Plessis returns to the starting lineup in place of Ruhan Nel while up front tighthead Wilco Louw rotates with Frans Malherbe dropping to the bench.

Jaco Coetzee‚ after some impressive cameos off the bench‚ starts at No 8. Juarno Augustus is on the wood.