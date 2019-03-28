It was Faf's idea to try out Miller as back-up wicketkeeper for World Cup

Faf du Plessis has a well-earned reputation as a daring captain who likes to push boundaries and it should not come as a surprise that it was his idea to try out batsman David Miller as back-up wicketkeeper for the ICC Cricket World Cup.

The Miller experiment was put into practice during the recent win over Sri Lanka in the second ODI at SuperSport Park where he came on for injured Quinton De Kock in the last eight balls of the match.

Miller was given another opportunity with the gloves in the first T20 at Newlands and he covered himself in glory with the gloves as he returned with one catch and one stumping.

“Faf came up with the idea and we talked about it for a while before pitching it up to the guys‚” said Proteas coach Ottis Gibson.

“Rassie van der Dussen has done it before but David was keen to do it.