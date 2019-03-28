Chippa United fired up for Wits, says Clinton Larsen

Chippa United coach Clinton Larsen says his squad has the firepower to get one over Bidvest Wits in their Nedbank Cup quarter-final in Johannesburg on Saturday.

The Port Elizabeth based professional soccer side have been out of action for a week now because of the African Nations Cup qualifying process.

Larsen said the team used the short break to work on fine tuning the areas which were a concern, particularly in attack and he feels their preparation has been good.

“We did have the one game against Leopards where defensively we made mistakes that were very costly,” the coach said. “Although we scored two goals we still felt there were a lot of areas in offence that we should have been more clinical and a lot more clear in our approach in the final third.

“So we have been doing a lot of work in terms of creating and scoring. Being a little bit more clinical in the final third which I believe is going to be the deciding factor in our approach in our next game. The boys have been training very well,” he said.

Frédéric Nsabiyumva, Tercious Malepe and Donashano Malam who were away on international duty all came back to camp injury free which was good news for Larsen.

The coach said the players had brought a healthy and positive spirit back with them after having done well with their various teams.

“It’s good to have them back while we are preparing for Wits. We are hoping for a very good experience at the weekend.