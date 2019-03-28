Chippa United fired up for Wits, says Clinton Larsen
Chilli Boys coach says international break gave him time to fine-tune his squad
Chippa United coach Clinton Larsen says his squad has the firepower to get one over Bidvest Wits in their Nedbank Cup quarter-final in Johannesburg on Saturday.
The Port Elizabeth based professional soccer side have been out of action for a week now because of the African Nations Cup qualifying process.
Larsen said the team used the short break to work on fine tuning the areas which were a concern, particularly in attack and he feels their preparation has been good.
“We did have the one game against Leopards where defensively we made mistakes that were very costly,” the coach said. “Although we scored two goals we still felt there were a lot of areas in offence that we should have been more clinical and a lot more clear in our approach in the final third.
“So we have been doing a lot of work in terms of creating and scoring. Being a little bit more clinical in the final third which I believe is going to be the deciding factor in our approach in our next game. The boys have been training very well,” he said.
Frédéric Nsabiyumva, Tercious Malepe and Donashano Malam who were away on international duty all came back to camp injury free which was good news for Larsen.
The coach said the players had brought a healthy and positive spirit back with them after having done well with their various teams.
“It’s good to have them back while we are preparing for Wits. We are hoping for a very good experience at the weekend.
“Gavin Hunt is a serial winner. I think he has one of the best records in terms of winning performances in the league. He plays to win football matches.
“It doesn’t always have to be pretty, but its often effective,” the former Golden Arrows coach said.
“One thing he demands is maximum effect from his players and that we know. Another thing he will always demand is for all crosses to be put inside the penalty box and that is something we know as well.
“We are going to need to defend well against this Wits team. They throw everything at you, whether its shots from outside, crosses or runs behind our defence. There are a lot of areas that I think Wits team can be dangerous.”
Larsen said his focus is on his team and in trying to extract the most from them.
“Thabo Rakhale in particular he has been a breathe of fresh air. He is forever present in the team, he has been a constant performer.
“Mark Mayambela is starting to find his form now. In the last two games he has been very good for us. There is also Lerato Manzini who has scored three goals in three matches.
“We have some offensive players in Kurt Lentjies who is coming back after missing three matches. We are getting back to full strength again which is good news for us. Rhulani Manzini is firing again. William Twala, he is looking very good at training just to name a few players.
“And defensively we know we have a very strong relationship between Frédéric and Shitolo. They complement each other very well.
“So holistically we I am pleased with the make up of the team but its just cracking it in attack to make sure we maximise the chances that we create,” he said.