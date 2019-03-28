Carmel Billson shows top form at SA Lifesaving champs

Carmel Billson, brilliant at the 2018 General Tire Lifesaving South Africa National Championships, once again proved her class in the 2019 Pool Championships at Newton Park in the National Championships.

Expect more from Kwazulu Natal’s golden girl when lifesaving’s senior women elite take to the surf later in the week.

Billson is of the rare breed who flourishes in the pool and surf.

She also recently was the top woman senior at the SA National Stillwater Championships in Bloemfontein.

Billson is modern South African lifesaving royalty – with her sisters consistently on the medal podium.

But there is not a woman athlete in SA who amasses more points at any championship.

Two years ago, she won a South African record 17 titles and in 2018 she was the most prolific points scorer at the nationals in Port Elizabeth, in the pool and in the surf.