Carmel Billson shows top form at SA Lifesaving champs
Carmel Billson, brilliant at the 2018 General Tire Lifesaving South Africa National Championships, once again proved her class in the 2019 Pool Championships at Newton Park in the National Championships.
Expect more from Kwazulu Natal’s golden girl when lifesaving’s senior women elite take to the surf later in the week.
Billson is of the rare breed who flourishes in the pool and surf.
She also recently was the top woman senior at the SA National Stillwater Championships in Bloemfontein.
Billson is modern South African lifesaving royalty – with her sisters consistently on the medal podium.
But there is not a woman athlete in SA who amasses more points at any championship.
Two years ago, she won a South African record 17 titles and in 2018 she was the most prolific points scorer at the nationals in Port Elizabeth, in the pool and in the surf.
Billson, a member of Team South Africa’s World Cup squad in Australia in 2018, arrived in Port Elizabeth in red-hot form.
She did not disappoint in the senior pool events, winning the 200 LC metre obstacle.
Billson then came within a second of breaking her own South African record in the 100 LC metre rescue medley.
Team South Africa 200 metres obstacle specialist Johan Lourens, competing for Tuks, showed his class to win gold, but his time was nearly six seconds off his SA record.
Lourens added a second gold in the 100 LC metre rescue medley.
Lourens then led Tuks to victory in the men’s 4x50 metres medley rescue relay.
Leshen Pillay took gold in the U14 200 LC metre obstacle event.
Calvin Coetzee and Ockert van Schalkwyk were first in the same event in the U15/16 and U17/18 category respectively.
Chloe le Roux, in the girls U14 200 LC metre obstacle, was first and Team South Africa international Sulinka van den Berg also won gold in the 200 LC metre obstacle for females 15 to 16 years old.
Le Roux and Van den Berg swim for the Mangaung Lifesaving Club, whose Guilma Lausberg came close to breaking Tanya Pieterse’s South African record in the girls U14 100 metre LC rescue medley.
Van den Berg would also win the girls 15-16 age group 100 LC medley and then break Pieterse’s South African record in the 100 LC metre manikin tow. Umhlanga Rocks’s Connor Botha was also in good form.
South Africa’s most talented junior, be it in pool, surf or stillwater, prospered individually and in the relays.