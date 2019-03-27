South Africa Under-23 coach David Notoane expects a tough encounter against Zimbabwe in June‚ in a qualifier where the winner will reach the 2019 Africa Under-23 Cup of Nations.

Young Bafana got off to a confident start on their path to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics‚ beating Angola 6-1 on aggregate‚ wrapping up the tie with a 3-0 second leg win at Bidvest Stadium on Tuesday night.

Notoane said SA had sent scouts to watch Zimbabwe’s second-round tie against Mozambique‚ where the Young Warriors won 2-0 on aggregate.

“Ja‚ it’s a tough one. We expected it‚ in any case. We have sent our foot-soldiers to go and check what Zimbabwe are about‚” Notoane said.