Up and coming Sharks fullback Aphelele Fassi didn't get the chance to show his wares against the Bulls earlier this month.

In light of what transpired in that hammering‚ it may have been a good thing for him.

Little of the blame could be proportioned to the back three that played that afternoon. They can only function best when the pack achieves parity or dominance.

Neither was available for the Sharks on March 9 during the course of the 37-14 defeat at Loftus Versfeld‚ a game Fassi missed through injury.

He was replaced by the able Rhyno Smith‚ who was overwhelmed by the Bulls' precise kicking game.

It reminded Fassi of the need to gain physical dominance‚ something the Sharks partially achieved in the 28-14 win against the Melbourne Rebels last week.

The Bulls though will again provide a tough test at Kings Park on Saturday after being punished by a merciless and unusually accurate Chiefs unit at home.