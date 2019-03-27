Lewis Hamilton can drive diversity in F1, says British motorsport chief

Lewis Hamilton has been urged to complete his Formula One legacy by working alongside British motor racing's governing body to improve diversity in the sport.

Hamilton, set to compete in Bahrain in the second round of his world championship defence on Sunday, remains F1's first and only black driver.

The 34-year-old British star has spoken about the absence of diversity in the sport.

On Tuesday, he tweeted in support of the England footballers who were subjected to racial abuse in Montenegro.

David Richards, chairman of Motorsport UK, believes the weight of Hamilton's name in supporting its initiative aimed at increasing participation would prove a huge boost in changing the make-up of the sport.