Keet would turn down Sundowns even if they offered R1-million per month

Bidvest Wits and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Darren Keet says he would turn down Mamelodi Sundowns even if Patrice Motsepe's champions dangled a R1-million per month carrot in front of him.

Keet's contract is set to come to an end in the coming weeks but he insisted on Wednesday that he would either remain at Wits or move to an overseas team.

“I would love that‚ I would love to see that‚” joked Keet when asked what would he do if Sundowns were to dangle a R1-million per month carrot in front of him.

“There’s no reason for me to leave and any money any other club can offer‚ Wits can pay me also.

“So it’s not even about the money‚ it’s not about anything for me.

"We’ve got more chances of winning the league (at Wits) than at other teams‚ so there’s no reason for me to even bother or want to leave.”