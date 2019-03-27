Ireland ignore bizarre tennis ball protest to sink Georgia

Republic of Ireland ignored a bizarre tennis ball protest from angry fans as Conor Hourihane's first international goal sealed a 1-0 win over Georgia in Tuesday's Euro 2020 qualifier.

Hourihane's excellent first-half free-kick settled the opening home game of Mick McCarthy's second spell as Ireland manager.

But the clash in Dublin was overshadowed by irate Ireland supporters, who threw tennis balls on to the Lansdowne Road pitch in the first half in protest at controversial Football Association of Ireland chief executive John Delaney.

Delaney, due to take up the newly-created role of FAI executive vice-president, has come under pressure after it was revealed he provided a 100,000 euro (£85,000) cheque in April 2017 to the FAI, which did not appear in its audited accounts.

Delaney said he had loaned his employers the money "to aid a very short-term cash flow issue".

The protest was expected in advance and, speaking on Monday, McCarthy had quipped: "I can't do anything about it. I'm not going to take a tennis racquet with me."

Fortunately for McCarthy, the volley of tennis balls ended up more of a distraction for Georgia, who fell behind in the first action after a three-minute delay to clear the pitch.