Fadlu Davids reveals why no one is looking over their shoulders at Pirates

Orlando Pirates may have several personalities barking instructions from the bench during their games but assistant coach Fadlu Davids insists that there's no risk of the players receiving mixed messages.

Colourful and outspoken assistant Rulani Mokwena is often the most animated on the bench but Davids said they speak with one voice under the leadership of head coach Milutin Sredojević.

“It is very important that we have one voice.

"Whatever we agree upon in terms of the game plan and tactics at training is what we shout (from the bench) during the game and the players understand‚” he said at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Wednesday as Pirates prepared for the crunch Absa Premiership visit of bitter rivals Mamelodi Sundowns on Monday.