Stuart Baxter has praised Bafana Bafana for responding superbly to new tactics from the coach in a hostile environment beating Libya‚ where the home fans were chanting‚ the coach said‚ “Bafana F*** you”.

Baxter praised the hard work of his team adapting to instructions for a new 3-5-2 formation he instilled as South Africa beat Libya 2-1 in Sfax‚ Tunisia on Sunday night to qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

He said‚ more impressively‚ Bafana did that in hostile conditions‚ where the 14‚000 Libyans in the Stade Taieb Mhiri at times pelted the field with plastic bottles.

“I’ve got those four or five training sessions [during the week].

"I’m dependent on the players … embracing [the new tactics]‚ get on with it‚ and be comfortable with it‚ so that when we get onto the field we can play. And I thought in that respect the players were magnificent‚” Baxter said.