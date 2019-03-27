Bautista Agut stuns Djokovic, Barty topples Kvitova in Miami

Novak Djokovic's pursuit of a record seventh Miami Open ATP title ended in dramatic fashion on Tuesday as Roberto Bautista Agut superbly recovered from a first set destruction to win 1-6, 7-5, 6-3 and book a place in the quarter-finals.

And the top seeds kept falling as women's world number two Petra Kvitova slumped to a surprise 7-6 (8/6), 3-6, 6-2 defeat to Australian Ashleigh Barty.

Bautista Agut, 30, may have beaten Djokovic on the way to winning the title in Doha earlier this year but 15-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic started like a train in this last 16 encounter before being amazingly reined back in.

After just 25 minutes, Djokovic was 5-0 ahead and on cruise control, Bautista Agut severely struggling to keep the Serbian at bay.

A short rain delay late in the second set allowed Bautista Agut to regroup, however.

He returned a completely different player and at the end of an absorbing two hours and 29 minutes, it was the number 22 seed who will now meet defending champion John Isner for a place in the semi-finals.

"I played more aggressive," said Bautista Agut who began to noticeably step inside and force Djokovic onto the back foot. "I tried to miss less balls, to really concentrate on the beginning of the point with my serve, with my return."

With Roger Federer's match with Daniil Medvedev postponed until Wednesday after a spell of heavy rain forced tournament officials into a reshuffle, all the focus remained on Djokovic's shock exit.