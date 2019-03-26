No mandate for Stuart Baxter at 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

Jubilant scenes greeted Bafana Bafana when they arrived at OR Tambo Airport on Tuesday after qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) and coach Stuart Baxter was further boosted by the SA Football Association's (Safa) declaration that the Briton would not be burdened with a mandate at the continental event in Egypt in June.

Safa vice-president Ria Ledwaba said Baxter's only mandate was to qualify for the biennial tournament but as far as the showpiece itself is concerned‚ the Briton and his players have not been asked to set targets at the competition.

“We are not going to say we don’t want to win the tournament‚” said Ledwaba after the team’s arrival on Tuesday morning.