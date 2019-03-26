And if Baxter’s original threat to perhaps quit even if his team progressed had been made emotionally or out of turn‚ such a sentiment was clearly forgotten when Bafana stepped off the plane Afcon-bound at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday.

Clarifying his original statement‚ Baxter said: “Well look‚ what I’ve said [in the past] – it’s the truth and the reality of a coach.

“A coach will do a job as long as he feels that he can do the job.

“People will not tell me‚ ‘You can’t coach Bafana‚ because of blah‚ blah‚ blah’. I will know that for my own reasons.

“It may be for my own motivation‚ for my own health‚ or because I don’t feel that I’m taking the team wherever I want it to go.

“It could be a million things – and at that point I could resign.

“Now‚ at that point as well other people could decide‚ ‘You’re not doing that’.

“So that’s where we were when we went to Tunisia now. I could have been sacked [if Bafana lost]‚ and I could have said‚ ‘Well‚ this is not for me’.