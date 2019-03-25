“I have been amazed at how Percy has grown as a player‚ he continues to develop at a rapid rate and just gets better and better‚” Da Gama tells TimesLIVE.

“His time in Belgium has done wonders for him in terms of confidence and making him believe that he can take his game to another level.

“I must add that [current Bafana coach] Stuart Baxter has done a fantastic job in using Tau in the correct way – he gives him a free role to go out wide both sides and also come in as a central striker at times.

"Baxter has managed to get the best out of him at national team level‚ that is for sure.”

Tau had played two matches in the African Nations Championship qualifiers in 2015 in what was essentially a shadow national side packed with young hopefuls‚ but it was Da Gama who took a punt on him in the full Bafana set-up and says he always knew he would become a “very good player”.