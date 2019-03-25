Blow for Southern Kings as Michael Willemse joins rivals Edinburgh

There was a blow for the Isuzu Southern Kings when their hooker and former captain Michael Willemse announced he would be leaving the franchise to join Guinness PRO14 rivals Edinburgh.

Willemse, 26, has been a vital cog in the Kings machinery for some time and it will not be easy to replace the hard-working No 2 who is one of the leaders in the side.

“I’m truly ecstatic to be joining such a prestigious club with such a rich history,” Willemse said.

“It’s an awesome opportunity for me to progress my rugby career. It’s easy to see the professionalism as well as the upward curve that the team and squad is currently undergoing.

“Working with Edinburgh coach Richard Cockerill is something that I’m really looking forward to. I have no doubt that he will have a positive influence on my personal game and I look forward to learning as much as possible.”

Cockerill said Willemse would give his team a big boost.