Blow for Southern Kings as Michael Willemse joins rivals Edinburgh
There was a blow for the Isuzu Southern Kings when their hooker and former captain Michael Willemse announced he would be leaving the franchise to join Guinness PRO14 rivals Edinburgh.
Willemse, 26, has been a vital cog in the Kings machinery for some time and it will not be easy to replace the hard-working No 2 who is one of the leaders in the side.
“I’m truly ecstatic to be joining such a prestigious club with such a rich history,” Willemse said.
“It’s an awesome opportunity for me to progress my rugby career. It’s easy to see the professionalism as well as the upward curve that the team and squad is currently undergoing.
“Working with Edinburgh coach Richard Cockerill is something that I’m really looking forward to. I have no doubt that he will have a positive influence on my personal game and I look forward to learning as much as possible.”
Cockerill said Willemse would give his team a big boost.
Mike has got a lot of experience in Super Rugby. He’s a very competent hooker that plays in the style of Stuart MclnallyEdinburgh coach, Richard Cockerill
“Mike has got a lot of experience in Super Rugby. He’s a very competent hooker that plays in the style of Stuart Mclnally,” Cockerill said.
“He’s all-action, very good over the ball and extremely dynamic. Similar to the South African boys already in the team, we expect him to make a big impression on the squad.
“We’re delighted to have him. We’ve got a good selection of Scottish hookers, but Mike is a guy who’ll be with us all year round and will no doubt push everybody to the next level.”
Willemse came through the ranks at the EP Kings, while playing Varsity Cup rugby with UCT Ikey Tigers – scoring three tries in six starts. Following the conclusion of the 2013 Varsity Cup, Willemse was called up to Western Province’s Vodacom Cup squad where he made his first team debut against Argentinian side Pampas XV.
Willemse made his Currie Cup debut during the same campaign as he came off the bench against the Sharks. The hooker was named in the Stormers Super Rugby squad for the 2014/15 season.
He joined Southern Kings in 2017 and has far made 36 appearances for the Port Elizabeth outfit, scoring five tries.
Willemse has represented South Africa at U-20 level, where he scored two tries in three appearances at the 2013 IRB Junior World Championship held in France.