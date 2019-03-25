Azinga Fuzile ready to face ‘typical Mexican’ in Port Elizabeth

With a world title shot so ever close, Duncan Village boxing phenomenon Azinga Fuzile knows the importance of taking each fight very seriously.

Fuzile, 22, said as much in Sunday’s press conference to announce his next bout which will be held at Nangoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton, Port Elizabeth on April 7.

This, when he will look to improve his sixth spot IBF junior lightweight rating at the expense of relatively unknown Mexican Romulo Koasicha.

“I have only seen snippets of his video footage and he comes across as a typical Mexican boxer,” said Fuzile.

The bout will represent the first time Fuzile, who is now based in Johannesburg fights in Port Elizabeth, which was once the boxing hotbed in the country.

This, when the region produced such legendary boxers as the late Mzukisi Sikali to whom the tournament is dedicated to. Sikali was as deft a left hander as Fuzile but the southpaw never saw him in action. “He boxed before my time but I am hearing stories about him that he was a great boxer,” Fuzile said.

Unbeaten in 13 bouts, Fuzile is now aiming at getting the world title shot with the IBF crown his likely target owing to the international title he holds which has shot him up to the sixth spot.

A fortnight ago reigning IBF king and American Tevin Farmer retained the crown with a points nod over Jono Carroll.

Farmer who took a dig at Fuzile when he was in Cape Town for vacation, is expected to vacate the title, paving the way for Fuzile to contest the crown in his very next bout if he beats the Mexican.

“I am taking each fight at a time because I know looking too far ahead may make my goal to go up in smoke.”

Rumble Africa Promotions (RAP), which will organise the fight promised to make their first foray in PE one to remember.

“Besides the top class boxing action, we will also have musicians performing live,” said RAP coordinator Nomfesane Nyathela.

Other boxers to feature on the bill will include reigning SA junior lightweight champion Phila Mpontshane who will have a rematch against Koos Sibiya following their first controversial fight in East London in July last year. This, when Mpontshane’s win was booed widely by the spectators and Sibiya filing a protest with Boxing SA over the outcome.

Rising star Sive Nontshinga will also be in action.