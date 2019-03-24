Burundi qualify for first Africa Cup of Nations finals

Burundi qualified for the African Cup of Nations finals for the first time as they kept Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in check to get the point they needed in a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

The result secured them second place in Group C to join Madagascar and Mauritania as countries going to the finals for the first time and their achievement sparked wild celebrations in the tiny east African country.

They were joined later on Saturday by Cameroon, Guinea Bissau and Namibia, who qualified despite losing 4-1 to Zambia in dramatic circumstances.

While Burundi needed only a draw, visitors Gabon, who hosted the last finals in 2017, had to win in Bujumbura to join group winners Mali in the expanded 24-team finals in Egypt in June and July.

Burundi were kept at bay repeatedly by the heroics of Gabon’s veteran goalkeeper Didier Ovono before Cedric Amissi broke the deadlock in the 75th minute.