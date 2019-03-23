Matthew Breetzke blitzes maiden ton to lead Warriors into cup semis
Matthew Breetzke stroked a timely, unbeaten maiden ton as the Warriors qualified for the Momentum One-Cay semifinals by thrashing the Cape Cobras by nine wickets at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth on Saturday evening.
Breetzke, whose highest score for the Warriors until Saturday was 57, thrashed a superb 131 not out as the Warriors chased down their challenging target of 270 with all of 36 balls to spare.
The 20-year-old received great support from his captain Jon-Jon Smuts who was equally impressive in clubbing an undefeated 92.
It was a breath-taking performance by the Warriors duo after the early loss of Gihahn Cloete for 28. They also shared a record Warriors partnership for the second wicket of 207 eclipsing the previous best of 170 between Dumisa Makalima and Justin Kreusch against Western Province 15 years ago.
The victory would have come as a relief for the Warriors who snapped a losing streak of four matches to claim their berth in the semis away to the Dolphins on either Wednesday or Thursday.
There would have been even more relief for Breetzke, who had shown glimpses of his undoubted talent since making his debut for the Warriors two years ago without making a big one. On Saturday night he filled his boots stroking 13 fours and a six in his 129-ball innings.
Smuts was unlucky not to have made a hundred as well falling just eight short but he would have been pleased to take his team over the line and into the playoffs.
The Cobras were merely blown off the park by the duo after making what looked like a decent total of 269 for five.
Janneman Malan made a classy 88 with Kyle Verreynne making 62 off 59.
But in the end it was not enough to stop a rampant home side.