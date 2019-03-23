Matthew Breetzke blitzes maiden ton to lead Warriors into cup semis

Matthew Breetzke stroked a timely, unbeaten maiden ton as the Warriors qualified for the Momentum One-Cay semifinals by thrashing the Cape Cobras by nine wickets at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth on Saturday evening.

Breetzke, whose highest score for the Warriors until Saturday was 57, thrashed a superb 131 not out as the Warriors chased down their challenging target of 270 with all of 36 balls to spare.

The 20-year-old received great support from his captain Jon-Jon Smuts who was equally impressive in clubbing an undefeated 92.

It was a breath-taking performance by the Warriors duo after the early loss of Gihahn Cloete for 28. They also shared a record Warriors partnership for the second wicket of 207 eclipsing the previous best of 170 between Dumisa Makalima and Justin Kreusch against Western Province 15 years ago.