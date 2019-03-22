Kenyans lament Diamond League scrapping 5000m

Kenya's Commonwealth and world junior 5000m champion Edward Zakayo expressed concern on Friday over the future of distance runners following the axing of the event from the Diamond League.

Last week the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) announced the overhauling of its lucrative track and field series by dropping the 5000m, reducing the number of events from 32 to 24 and leaving the 3000m as the longest race in the Diamond League programme.

"I took great offence with the announcement to remove all the distance races from the Diamond League, since the decision means most of the distance athletes like me will not get the chance to make a smooth progress from one event to another," said the talented 17-year-old high school student Zakayo, who is also the reigning African 5000m champion.