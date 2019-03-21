Youthful talent gives England a bright future, says Henderson

Two more youngsters, Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold. were also in the original squad but have dropped out injured. Another of Henderson's Liverpool teammates, Joe Gomez, has won six England caps but is recovering from a broken leg.

"It is good, those younger players have so much talent. It's good for England because I can see in a few years we are going to have big, big players," he said.

"Young players who are maybe only starting now who are going to be more experienced and even better in a few years.

"The future is bright really with all the young players coming through and how well they are doing, that's really good for England.

"It's up to me to try and help them when they come here and perform and feel comfortable around the lads and the squad to go out in a game and do what they do for their clubs."

Southgate's job has been aided by the rapid progress of the young English players under the astute guidance of Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, Pep Guardiola with Manchester City and Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham.

In the past, club allegiances have created damaging divisions in the England squad, but Henderson insists the camaraderie is now strong enough to withstand that pressure.

"I'm good friends with Raheem as you know. I played with him at Liverpool and speak with him regularly. When I first came in this week we had a bit of banter. But your focus has got to change," he said.

"We're teammates at the end of the day, and what's important to us now is the next two England games.

"In the past it might have been a little bit different but I feel this group of players now is very together. And things like that don't really happen."

England will be expected to qualify for Euro 2020 with few alarms as they aim to make an impact at next year's tournament, which includes several games at Wembley.

But Henderson warned that England's recent rise makes them a prize scalp for underdog opponents like the Czech Republic and Montenegro.

"Expectation will change and things like that, but that is good for us, as long as we know what we want to do and achieve as a group that will be really important," he said.

"But from the outside and from other teams, whenever they play England they are always going to want to win and be right at it really so we need to make sure that we are as well."