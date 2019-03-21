Thuso Phala's message to SuperSport United boss Stan Matthews
Thuso Phala has surprisingly singled out SuperSport United chief executive Stan Matthews in his farewell statement despite a tongue-lashing from the club boss.
Phala "amicably" parted ways with the club this week.
Phala's contract with United was due to expire at the end of June but the club agreed to release him with three months left on his contract following protracted negotiations.
"Stan Matthews' belief in me made me who I am as person and I would especially like to thank him for all that he has done for me on and off the field‚" said Phala in a tribute letter to football fans and United.
"Thank you to everyone else at SuperSport for what they have done for me over the years‚ I truly appreciate it.
"In as much as it saddens me to leave the team and the people and the people associated with it‚ they will always have a special place in my heart‚" added the former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns star.
The 32-year-old had been frozen out of the SuperSport team amid speculation of ill discipline and off the field distractions that led to him playing just 11 matches. His last match was against Polokwane City in December as he fell out of favor with coach Kaitano Tembo.
Phala was subsequently suspended in December with the SuperSport boss charging him of missing training and making improper public statements regarding the club.
So broken were the relations between Phala and SuperSport that the club could not wait to see the back of the player even before the conclusion of his contract.
"His contract expires in June and definitely we won’t be renewing it‚" Matthews said last month.
Matthews didn't have kind words to describe how Phala had conducted himself and stopped short of labeling the player a spoilt brat and unprofessional.
"I didn’t expect that the best-paid player in the history of the club would be ending his career making comments on Twitter‚ missing training and doing things that you don’t expect from a professional player‚" he said.
"This is the highest-paid player in the history of our football club and possibly in the history of the PSL.
"The expectation was more professionalism from him but it is what it is now and we won’t forget the contribution he has made to the club.
"I watched him grow up at Highlands Park‚ Silver Stars‚ Platinum Stars and I also know his mother Susan very well.
"I would have loved Thuso to be involved in my academy‚ to do some television work‚ to do PR like Thabo September‚ Jabu Mahlangu or coaching like Kaitano Tembo and Ricardo Katza‚ Grant Johnson or Andre Arendse‚" he said.
Phala is now a free agent and can join any team of his choice even outside of the transfer window.
He has been linked with Orlando Pirates and Highlands Park.