Thuso Phala's message to SuperSport United boss Stan Matthews

Thuso Phala has surprisingly singled out SuperSport United chief executive Stan Matthews in his farewell statement despite a tongue-lashing from the club boss.

Phala "amicably" parted ways with the club this week.

Phala's contract with United was due to expire at the end of June but the club agreed to release him with three months left on his contract following protracted negotiations.

"Stan Matthews' belief in me made me who I am as person and I would especially like to thank him for all that he has done for me on and off the field‚" said Phala in a tribute letter to football fans and United.

"Thank you to everyone else at SuperSport for what they have done for me over the years‚ I truly appreciate it.

"In as much as it saddens me to leave the team and the people and the people associated with it‚ they will always have a special place in my heart‚" added the former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns star.

The 32-year-old had been frozen out of the SuperSport team amid speculation of ill discipline and off the field distractions that led to him playing just 11 matches. His last match was against Polokwane City in December as he fell out of favor with coach Kaitano Tembo.