Lack of game time appears to have cost newly signed Kaizer Chiefs defender Reeve Frosler a place in SA’s final squad to face Angola in their first-leg‚ first-round qualifier for the 2019 Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 21-year-old last played a competitive match in April as a result of a fallout he had with his former club Bidvest Wits.

The right fullback was frozen out of the team for the better part of 2018 after he apparently refused to sign a new contract.

He is now also yet to feature in a Chiefs jersey since joining Amakhosi from Wits on January’s transfer deadline day.

He is Chiefs’ third choice behind Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Kgotso Moleko‚ and his inactivity can potentially cost him an opportunity to play at U23 Afcon finals in Egypt in November‚ where the top three teams reach the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

The Port Elizabeth-born star was missing from the final 23-man squad announced on Wednesday by coach David Notoane‚ who said the “level of match-preparedness” had been his main criterion when he trimmed the squad from the initial provisional one of 28.

The team‚ who flew out to Angola on Wednesday‚ take on Angola U23 at the Estádio 11 de November in Luanda on Friday. Kickoff is at 5pm SA time.

The return leg is at the Bidvest Stadium in Johannesburg on Tuesday‚ March 26.

Final SA U23 squad: Goalkeepers:

Darren Johnson (Ajax Cape Town)‚ Khulekani Kubheka (Cape Umoya FC)‚ Andile Mbanjwana (Richards Bay FC)

Defenders:

Thendo Mukumela (Ajax Cape Town)‚ Keanu Cupido (Cape Town City)‚ Siyabonga Ngezana (Kaizer Chiefs FC)‚ Kabelo Seriba (FC Metta‚ Latvia)‚ Katlego Mohamme (SuperSport United)‚ Sandile Mthethwa (Richards Bay FC)‚ Bongani Sam (Bloemfontein Celtic)

Midfielders:

Teboho Mokoena (Supersport United)‚ Athenkosi Dlala (Supersport United)‚ Tercious Malepe (captain‚ Chippa United)‚ Gift Links (Cape Town City)‚ Kamohelo Mahlatsi (Supersport United)‚ Grant Margeman (Ajax Cape Town)‚ Jamie Webber (SuperSport United)‚ Thabo Cele (Cova da Piedade FC‚ Portugal)

Forwards:

Luther Singh (GD Chaves FC‚ Portugal)‚ Phakamani Mahlambi (Mamelodi Sundowns)‚ Lyle Foster (AS Monaco‚ France)‚ Jemondre Dickens (Baroka FC)‚ Keletso Makgalwa (Mamelodi Sundowns)‚ Khanyisa Mayo (Royals Eagles)