Former Kaizer Chiefs goal ace Knowledge Musona handed a pleasant surprise – and a morale boost – to Zimbabwe ahead of their vital African Nations Cup qualifier when he unexpectedly pitched up for the game against Congo.

Zimbabwe need a single point from their last group game in Harare to qualify for a second successive appearance at the Nations Cup finals but were resigned to being without the lead striker for the game.

Musona had been ruled out of the match through injury but suddenly pitched up in Harare on Wednesday‚ declaring himself fit to play.

The 28-year-old striker‚ who had two spells at Chiefs where he was known as the ‘Smiling Assassin’ and proved the club most prolific striker in recent times‚ hurt his ankle in action for Lokeren in the Belgian league‚ playing against leaders Genk in ther last game on March 10.

He then also suffered a groin tear in training and had been initially ruled out of Zimbabwe’s plans for the match in Harare on Sunday (kick off 3pm South African time).

But he arrived on Tuesday to tell local reporters he was fast on the road to recovery and ready to test out the injury to see if he was able to play.

Musona is key to Zimbabwe’s hopes with a hattrick already in the qualifying campaign‚ especially given Khama Billiat’s inconsistent form in recent months.

The last of Zimbabwe’s large Premier Soccer League contingent have arrived in Harare for the game as the Orlando Pirates duo of Kudakwashe Mahachi and Marshall Munetsi made it back from the Bucaneers’ disappointing loss in Guinesa at the weekend.

Other players include goalkeeper George Chigova (Polokwane City)‚ defenders Teenage Hadebe (Chiefs)‚ Divine Lunga (Lamontville Golden Arrows)‚ Roland Pfumbidzai (Bloemfontein Celtic)‚ midfielder Danny Phri (Arrows) and strikers Knox Mutizwa (Arrows) and Evans Rusike (SuperSport United).

AmaZulu have a trio of players in the Zimbabwe squad in Ovidy Karuru‚ Butholezwe Ncube and Talent Chawapiwa.