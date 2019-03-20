Young Lions coming up to speed, says utility back Sylvian Mahuza

The new faces over which the Lions jersey has been pulled this year have a lot to take in.

Utility back Sylvian Mahuza reckons the Lions‚ who play a high energy game built on brute strength and lung-busting aerobic ability‚ aren’t going to change their ways to accommodate the newbies.

They simply need to get up to speed.

“We are trying to introduce the guys to what we’ve been doing here at the Lions over the last couple of years. I think there is also a lot of knowledge you need to learn. We’ve been building and getting better every single game.

“We are trying to play the same brand and it is taking a bit of time because of the new guys coming in. There’s a lot of information that we are trying to get them to understand‚” said Mahuza.