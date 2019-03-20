Sport

Thank you for being a father to us - Brilliant Khuzwayo on Arthur Bartman's death

By Jessica levitt - 20 March 2019
Brilliant Khuzwayo described Arthur Bartman as a father to fellow goalkeepers.
Image: Twitter/@BrillieKhuzwayo

Soccer players, fans and colleagues have reacted with shock and sadness at the news of the death of former Maritzburg United goalkeeper coach Arthur Bartman.

The Team of Choice confirmed his death on social media, saying he would always be part of their family.

Details around the death of the 46-year-old are unknown.

He retired in the 2013/2014 season and enjoyed 20 seasons as a professional player.

Fellow soccer player Brilliant Khuzwayo said Bartman was like a father to goalkeepers. 

On Twitter, the soccer fraternity paid tribute to Bartman, sharing stories about his success and contribution to the sport. 

