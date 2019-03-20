Thank you for being a father to us - Brilliant Khuzwayo on Arthur Bartman's death
Soccer players, fans and colleagues have reacted with shock and sadness at the news of the death of former Maritzburg United goalkeeper coach Arthur Bartman.
The Team of Choice confirmed his death on social media, saying he would always be part of their family.
Rest In Peace, Arthur ?— Maritzburg United FC (@MaritzburgUtd) March 19, 2019
The club has learnt with sadness of the passing of former goalkeeper coach, Arthur Bartman. Prayers and thoughts go out to the Bartman family during this time. You will always be a part of the Team of Choice.#WeAreUnited pic.twitter.com/Sbtj9J6GJG
Details around the death of the 46-year-old are unknown.
He retired in the 2013/2014 season and enjoyed 20 seasons as a professional player.
Fellow soccer player Brilliant Khuzwayo said Bartman was like a father to goalkeepers.
RIP ARTHUR ??. We are grateful enough to have live in your time. Your contribution in South African goalkeepers was a lot. Thank you Arthur Bartman for being a father to us. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/1LjypFpPnP— BK___ONE (@Brilliekhuzwayo) March 20, 2019
On Twitter, the soccer fraternity paid tribute to Bartman, sharing stories about his success and contribution to the sport.
Sad to hear of Arthur Bartman's passing. Will remember how good he was for @KaizerChiefs in 2009/10 & 2011/12 when Itumeleng Khune was injured. Rest in peace.— David Minchella (@David_Minchella) March 20, 2019
Very sad news of Arthur Bartman's passing. Great all-round gentleman who defied the odds when he showed us that age ain't nothing but a number & that a good character takes you further. Rest in peace homeboy. #RipArthurBartman pic.twitter.com/zaSgFN6TEQ— Thulani Thuswa (@ThulaniThuswa) March 20, 2019
So sad waking up to the news of the passing of this gem Arthur Bartman. What a sad day ?? I can't believe it ? so grateful to have gotten to know you. Thinking of his family & friends xx RIP my friend pic.twitter.com/LWBPsCNZj6— Nondumiso Zakwe (@Nondu04) March 20, 2019
When Arthur Bartman hits the posts during a penalty shoot, we knew Chiefs was gonna win, Legend... RIP?? pic.twitter.com/VvEtOBI37X— B@N! B (@bani2929) March 20, 2019
Another Sad Day in South Africa?— Icrush ka Sjava❤️ (@Angelic_Royale) March 20, 2019
R. I. P to one of the greatest Arthur Bartman? pic.twitter.com/sP2dXHD69e