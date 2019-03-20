Stuart Baxter undecided between Darren Keet and Ronwen Williams

“I think when we see them in training‚ and who’s dealing with it best‚ and when we see who’s the one who is embracing it better‚ they’re that close that I’m guessing that person will get the nod.

“I think if you’re talking purely generally then Darren is a calmer sort of person. But ‘Ronza’ [Williams] is capable of a big performance – a really big performance.

“You know‚ one of the saves against [Kaizer] Chiefs the other night [in a 1-1 draw for SuperSport United]‚ when he got out and smothered – I think he’s capable of that.

“But to do that you’ve got to be in good mental balance. And that’s what we’re going to look at on the camp.”

Keet has the greater experience. The 29-year-old played five seasons in Belgium for KV Kortrijk‚ where he was player of the season in 2013. He has been the longer-time Bafana understudy to Khune than 27-year-old Williams.