Stormers centre Dan du Plessis comes from South African rugby royalty‚ but he wants to carve his own path after resurrecting his career this season.

Du Plessis is the son of former Bok centre Michael‚ nephew of the ‘Prince of Wings’ Carel and Bok centre Willie and cousin to Stormers flyhalf Jean-Luc du Plessis.

His father was an exceptional player but also mercurial. Dan seems to be more pragmatic in his approach to the game.

“Sometimes he [Michael] talks a bit too much about his own career and I tend to get upset with him and tell him to keep quiet after a while‚” Du Plessis said with a chuckle.

“He has obviously had a massive impact on my career. He gives me a lot of feedback‚ which is mostly positive. He doesn’t try to put any negativity on me. I have learned a lot from him.

“But I am going on my own path and not following in his footsteps. I am just trying to make my own path and own career.”