Lungi Ngidi joins Anrich Nortjé on IPL sidelines

Lungi Ngidi has joined Anrich Nortjé on the sidelines for the Indian Premier League (IPL)‚ Cricket South Africa (CSA) said on Wednesday.

Nortjé announced on social media that he had cried off from playing for Kolkata Knight Riders because of a shoulder injury.

That was followed by a CSA release saying a side strain had been Ngidi ruled out of playing for Chennai Super Kings by a side strain.

For the same reasons‚ neither Nortjé nor Ngidi played in the first T20 between South Africa and Sri Lanka at Newlands on Tuesday.

The silver lining is that both should be good to go for the significantly more important matter of the World Cup in England from the end of May.

“Lungi felt discomfort while bowling during the last [one-day international] against Sri Lanka at Newlands [on Saturday] and immediately stopped bowling‚” a CSA release quoted team manager Mohammed Moosajee as saying.

“Further scans revealed a grade two muscle strain which will need up to four weeks of rest followed by a rehab programme leading up to the World Cup.

“Nortjé sustained a right shoulder injury and will be sidelined for six weeks … but with the World Cup in sight it is important for us to make sure all of the World Cup hopefuls will be fit for selection.”