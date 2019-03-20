Kings put CEO post on ice
Loyiso Dotwana, Rory Stear at helm of Guinness PRO14 side
The vacancy at the Kings opened after chief operating officer Charl Crous accepted an appointment to work for Guinness PRO14 in Ireland as head of operations from June.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.