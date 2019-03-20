Kaizer Chiefs defender Frosler does not make Notoane's final cut
Lack of game time appears to have cost newly-signed Kaizer Chiefs defender Reeve Frosler a place in South Africa’s final squad to face Angola in their first leg‚ first round qualifier for the 2019 Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations.
The 21-year-old last played a competitive match in April as a result of a fallout he had with his former club Bidvest Wits.
The right fullback was frozen out of the team for the better part of last year after he apparently refused to sign a new contract.
He is now also yet to feature in a Chiefs jersey since joining Amakhosi from Wits on January’s transfer deadline day.
He is Chiefs’ third choice currently behind Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Kgotso Moleko‚ and his inactivity can potentially cost him an opportunity to play at Under-23 Afcon finals in Egypt in November‚ where the top three teams reach the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
The Port Elizabeth-born star was on Wednesday missing from the final 23-man squad announced by coach David Notoane‚ who said “level of match preparedness” was his main criteria when he trimmed the squad from the initial provisional one of 27.
“It was a very difficult task of selecting the final 23 players to take to Angola‚ and that is mainly because we had a good number of players who gave it their all in this selection camp [this week‚ with 27 players]‚” Notoane said.
“We assessed the level of match preparedness in the players we had roped in for our provisional squad‚ and I must say that I am happy with the final squad we have come up with.”
The Under-23 team‚ who flew out to Angola on Wednesday morning‚ take on their Angola counterparts at the Estádio 11 de November in the capital Luanda on Friday. Kickoff is at 5pm South African time.
The return leg will take place at Bidvest Stadium in Johannesburg on Tuesday‚ March 26.
Liam Jordan‚ Sibusiso Mabiliso‚ Given Msimango and Fagrie Lakay are also notable omissions while Bongani Sam of Bloemfontein Celtic and Kanyiso Mayo of Richards Bay are the new names added who were not part of the provisional 27-man squad.
Final SA Under-23 squad:
Goalkeepers:
Darren Johnson (Ajax Cape Town)‚ Khulekani Kubheka (Cape Umoya FC)‚ Andile Mbanjwana (Richards Bay FC)
Defenders:
Thendo Mukumela (Ajax Cape Town)‚ Keanu Cupido (Cape Town City)‚ Siyabonga Ngezana (Kaizer Chiefs FC)‚ Kabelo Seriba (FC Metta‚ Latvia)‚ Katlego Mohamme (SuperSport United)‚ Sandile Mthethwa (Richards Bay FC)‚ Bongani Sam (Bloemfontein Celtic)
Midfielders:
Teboho Mokoena (Supersport United)‚ Athenkosi Dlala (Supersport United)‚ Tercious Malepe (capt.‚ Chippa United)‚ Gift Links (Cape Town City)‚ Kamohelo Mahlatsi (Supersport United)‚ Grant Margeman (Ajax Cape Town)‚ Jamie Webber (SuperSport United)‚ Thabo Cele (Cova da Piedade FC‚ Portugal)
Forwards:
Luther Singh (GD Chaves FC‚ Portugal)‚ Phakamani Mahlambi (Mamelodi Sundowns)‚ Lyle Foster (AS Monaco‚ France)‚ Jemondre Dickens (Baroka FC)‚ Keletso Makgalwa (Mamelodi Sundowns)‚ Khanyisa Mayo (Royals Eagles)