Lack of game time appears to have cost newly-signed Kaizer Chiefs defender Reeve Frosler a place in South Africa’s final squad to face Angola in their first leg‚ first round qualifier for the 2019 Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 21-year-old last played a competitive match in April as a result of a fallout he had with his former club Bidvest Wits.

The right fullback was frozen out of the team for the better part of last year after he apparently refused to sign a new contract.

He is now also yet to feature in a Chiefs jersey since joining Amakhosi from Wits on January’s transfer deadline day.

He is Chiefs’ third choice currently behind Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Kgotso Moleko‚ and his inactivity can potentially cost him an opportunity to play at Under-23 Afcon finals in Egypt in November‚ where the top three teams reach the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.