Now bowling for England from the Pavilion End at Lord’s‚ Laurence Olivier …

Make that Duanne Olivier. But the English don’t pronounce his surname like South Africans do: oil‚ four; in Afrikaans.

Instead they say it as they do the name of the famous actor‚ whose grand garlands include four Oscars‚ a knighthood‚ a life peerage‚ a baronet‚ being made Commander of the Order of the Dannebrog by the king of Denmark‚ appointed to the Ordre national de la Légion d’honneur and a Grande Ufficiale or the Ordine al merito della Repubblica Italiana‚ and given the Order of Yugoslav Flag with Golden Wreath.

If you think that’s all a bit much for the other Olivier‚ a kid from Groblersdal‚ think again.

“I accept that my Test career is over for South Africa but if I do well‚ hopefully in the future‚ I can play for England‚” Duanne Olivier was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.