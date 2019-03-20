Central Gauteng dominates SA's cross-country world championship team
Athletics SA (ASA) has named a 22-strong squad for the world cross-country championships in Aarhus‚ Denmark‚ on March 30.
Seven of the runners come from Central Gauteng‚ with five from Central North West and four each from Free State and Gauteng North.
In total six provinces will be represented in Scandinavia.
The squad is:
Senior men (10km): Precious Mashele (CGA)‚ Rantso Mokopane (ACNW)‚ Pakiso Mthembu (AFS)‚ Ryan Mphahlele (CGA)‚ Kabelo Seboko (CGA)‚ Thabang Mosiako (ACNW).
Senior women (10km): Kesa Molotsane (AFS)‚ Dominique Scott (WPA)‚ Janet Mbhele (KZNA)‚ Aynslee van Graan (AGN)‚ Glenrose Xaba (AGN).
Junior men (8km): Nicholas Seoposengwe (CGA)‚ Maxime Chaumeton (CGA)‚ Robert de Villiers (ACNW)‚ Tumi Lephotho (CGA)‚ Joshua Pholoana‚ (AFS)‚ Ngconde Matwebu (AFS).
Junior women (6km): Carmie Prinsloo (AGN)‚ Gene Coetzee (CGA)‚ Danielle Verster (ACNW)‚ Cara du Preez (ACNW)‚ Prudence Sekgodiso (AGN).